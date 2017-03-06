LONDON British foreign minister Boris Johnson condemned North Korea's firing of four ballistic missiles into the sea off northwest Japan, saying such "provocative actions" were a threat to international peace and security.

The missile launches have angered South Korea and Japan, days after North Korea promised retaliation over U.S.-South Korea military drills it sees as a preparation for war.

"The UK firmly condemns North Korea's latest ballistic missile launches," Johnson said in a statement on the government's website. He added that Britain, which currently holds the presidency of the United Nations Security Council, was working with international partners over the launches.

"We urge North Korea to stop its provocative actions, which threaten international peace and security," he said.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)