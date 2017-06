Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) speaks to media after attending a meeting of Security Council of Japan at his official residence in Tokyo February 12, 2013 after reports of North Korea's possible nuclear test. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Japan will consider its own sanctions against North Korea which has appeared to have conducted a nuclear test, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday.

"I have ordered that we consider every possible way to address this issue, including our own sanctions, while cooperating with other countries," Abe told reporters after a meeting of Japan's security council.

North Korea likely conducted a nuclear test on Tuesday, said South Korea's defence ministry, after seismic activity measuring 4.9 magnitude was registered by the U.S. Geological Survey.

(Reporting by Stanley White)