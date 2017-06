SEOUL North Korea on Friday launched its ballistic rocket carrying a weather satellite, South Korea's YTN television reported, without citing sources.

The South's Yonhap news agency also reported the launch.

The launch has drawn international criticism due to concerns it could further the reclusive state's ability to deliver a nuclear warhead.

No further details or pictures were available to confirm the report.

