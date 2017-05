South Korean President Park Geun-hye answers questions from reporters during her New Year news conference at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL South Korean President Park Geun-hye said North Korea's long-range rocket launch on Sunday was "an unforgivable act of provocation" and called on the U.N. Security Council to swiftly adopt strong sanctions.

Park said the North was trying to make advances in its missile capability only to sustain its regime.

(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel)