MOSCOW Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday a rocket launch by North Korea could not but provoke a "decisive protest", adding Pyongyang had once again demonstrated a disregard for norms of international law.

The ministry said in a statement on its website that such actions dealt a serious blow to the security of governments in the region, and first of all to North Korea itself.

"We strongly recommend the leadership of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea think about whether a policy of opposing the entire international community meets the interests of the country," the statement read.

