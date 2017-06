UNITED NATIONS The U.N. Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on North Korea's apparent nuclear test at 9:00 a.m. EST (1400 GMT) on Tuesday, council diplomats said.

Diplomats had said previously that the United States, South Korea and European members would want the Security Council to adopt a resolution that would impose new sanctions on Pyongyang in the event of a third nuclear test in defiance of earlier council resolutions.

Getting approval on a council resolution, however, could take weeks. (Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; editing by Christopher Wilson)