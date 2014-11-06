Nov 6 North Media A/S

* Q3 revenue 248.3 million Danish crowns versus 236.2 million crowns

* Q3 EBIT 7.4 million crowns versus 5.2 million crowns

* Says expectations for group EBIT for 2014 are maintained and estimated to range from 55 million crowns to 65 million crowns

* Says revenue is expected to range from 1,060 million crowns to 1,080 million crowns for 2014