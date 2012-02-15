LONDON Feb 15 The Hound Point oil
terminal in Scotland, where Forties crude is loaded, has been
opened to very large crude carriers (VLCCs) as repair work has
been completed earlier than planned, trade sources said on
Wednesday.
Late in January, operator BP had said the terminal
would not be able to accommodate VLCCs during repair works from
Feb. 1 to Feb. 17 following damage caused by the bad weather.
"The VLCC berth opened on the 10th. We had been informed it
would open 17th. But it opened a lot earlier," one source said.
BP was not immediately available to comment.