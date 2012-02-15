LONDON Feb 15 The Hound Point oil terminal in Scotland, where Forties crude is loaded, has been opened to very large crude carriers (VLCCs) as repair work has been completed earlier than planned, trade sources said on Wednesday.

Late in January, operator BP had said the terminal would not be able to accommodate VLCCs during repair works from Feb. 1 to Feb. 17 following damage caused by the bad weather.

"The VLCC berth opened on the 10th. We had been informed it would open 17th. But it opened a lot earlier," one source said.

BP was not immediately available to comment.