LONDON May 9 The North Sea Buzzard oilfield, which has been suffering from frequent production problems since last year, was shut earlier on Wednesday, traders said.

The oilfield has been down since around 0600 GMT. The reason for the shutdown is not clear.

Canadian operator Nexen was not immediately available to comment.

Buzzard is the UK's largest oilfield and feeds into Forties, one of the four crude oil streams comprising the dated Brent benchmark, which is used to price about two thirds of global crude oil.