By Sarah Young
LONDON, July 16 Britain's North Sea, an oil
province in long-term decline, is going through a mini-revival,
according to research that shows the number of wells drilled,
deals signed and new fields coming onstream all climbed during
the second quarter of the year.
Drilling for oil and gas in waters off Britain jumped by 64
percent in the three months to June 30 compared with same period
last year, a study by Deloitte found, with 18 exploration and
appraisal wells drilled in total.
Other positives for the British part of the North Sea
included five new fields starting to produce, already equalling
2011's total for the year, plus a 47 percent rise in deal
activity in the quarter compared with the same period in 2011.
The pick-up in activity follows a strong first quarter of
the year and will lead to hopes that the brakes have been put on
the decline of the UK part of the North Sea, where production
peaked in 1999.
"It's more optimistic than it's been in recent years,
certainly," Graham Sadler, managing director of Deloitte
Petroleum Services Group, told Reuters on Monday.
Maintenance issues led to a shock 19 percent slump in
British oil and gas production last year, the biggest fall on
record, and any further big drops in output will make life
harder for the country's coalition government which is battling
to stimulate growth.
Sadler warned against reading too much into the positive
news.
"The new fields (coming) onstream, drilling activity, more
players looking to come into the North Sea, they are all
positive indicators, but obviously that's set against the
backdrop of it being a mature basin with long-term declining
production," he said.
He said there could be an impact on the rate at which
production has been falling: "I think what you could see is the
angle of the line, the downward trend, could be slowed."
However, a gas leak at French oil major Total's
Elgin field has already hurt UK output for this year and the
slowing of the British production decline may not come until
2013, industry body Oil & Gas UK said earlier this month.
Part of the reason for the upturn in the North Sea were
measures announced by the government in March, which contrasted
with a tax increase in 2011 that dented industry
confidence.
"We have some way to go before we are back to the levels
seen in 2009 and 2010, however the positive announcements in the
Government's March Budget with regards to the extension and
change in field tax allowances should encourage further
exploration, appraisal and development activity," he said.
The study also found that the higher number of deals that
took place in Britain were asset transactions, which require
more capital to be invested, as opposed to partnership deals -
so-called farm-ins - where companies share projects.
"That would indicate to us that there's perhaps more
liquidity in the market now in terms of finance generally, that
companies are able to access capital in a way that they haven't
been able to previously," Sadler said.
The report noted two significant deals in the period that
highlight renewed confidence in the area - the return of
Kuwait's state oil firm to the North Sea after a deal with
EnQuest, and Japanese trading company Mitsui
entering the North Sea for the first time.