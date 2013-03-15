LONDON, March 15 North Sea crude oil output is expected to rise by 14.8 percent in April from March, according to loading schedules compiled by Reuters on Friday. The table below is based on the latest known April and March loading programmes. Revisions to March affect the Forties and Ekofisk streams. Total volumes are in millions of barrels and loading rates are in barrels per day. APRIL MARCH BPD TOTAL BPD TOTAL Brent 100,000 3 116,000 3.6 Forties 420,000 12.6 368,000 11.4 Oseberg 120,000 3.6 116,000 3.6 Ekofisk 300,000 9 232,000 7.2 DUC 120,000 3.6 97,000 3 Flotta 22,000 0.65 0 0 Gullfaks 162,000 4.855 129,000 4 Statfjord 137,000 4.11 133,000 4.11 Troll 268,000 8.05 235,000 7.3 TOTAL 1,649,000 49.465 1,426,000 44.21 Asgard 200,000 5.99 165,000 5.13 Alvheim 130,000 3.9 126,000 3.9 Grane 80,000 2.4 77,000 2.3 TOTAL 2,059,000 61.755 1,794,000 55.54 Totals are rounded and may not add. DUC, Troll, Brent, DUC, Forties and Oseberg cargoes are typically of 600,000 barrels, although sometimes several non-standard sizes are included. Statfjord cargoes mainly contain 855,000 barrels, while Ekofisk cargoes are mainly of 600,000 or 650,000 barrels. Flotta cargoes generally hold 600,000 and 650,000 barrels. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)