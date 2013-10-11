* November output up 17 pct to 2.109 mln bpd
* Poor outlook for refiners expected to dampen demand
* Potential strike at Grangemouth could impact Forties
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, Oct 11 North Sea oil output tracked by
Reuters will rise by 17 percent in November from October to a
2013 high, potentially putting downward pressure on prices.
Although most European refineries are scheduled to emerge
from seasonal maintenance by November, poor margins may
encourage some to remain idle or resort to run cuts, market
participants said.
"Run cuts and maintenance are happening all over Europe and
Asia along with refinery glitches in the United States," a
trader said.
But others pointed to uncertainties around a dispute at
Grangemouth refinery in Scotland, where a strike
could ultimately impact flows through the Forties pipeline.
"It's very binary right now," one trader said. "If all goes
according to plan it will be higher, but Grangemouth would be a
huge shock if it materialised."
Output from 11 of the main British and Norwegian crude
streams will average 2.109 million barrels per day (bpd) in
November, according to loading schedules and trading sources, up
from 1.802 million in October.
This level exceeds February's 2.082 million barrels, the
previous 2013 high, and reflects the fact that several Norwegian
fields are expected to pump more as they return from seasonal
maintenance.
Brent itself is expected to load 140,000 bpd, up from 97,000
bpd in October as maintenance on Taqa's North
Cormorant platform is likely to be complete. The planned
maintenance was expected to interrupt production from the
Causeway and Cormorant East oil fields for about six weeks from
early September.
Together, the four North Sea crude streams that underpin the
Brent benchmark will pump 980,000 bpd next month, including two
delayed Ekofisk cargoes from October.
Norwegian and Danish streams such as DUC, Gullfaks,
Statfjord, Troll and Asgard will also load more. The loading
programme for Flotta, the smallest stream tracked by Reuters,
has not yet emerged.
Given the poor outlook for the refining sector in Europe,
traders said the extra volumes could put downward pressure on
differentials and Brent crude oil futures.
"It's plenty as refineries are extending maintenance where
they can due to awful margins," one trader said.
Even though European refineries are in the midst of autumn
maintenance and margins should be relatively healthy, a
Rotterdam-based refiner cracking Brent is currently only making
about $1 a barrel, according to Reuters' data.
This is down from $6.64 a barrel in June, and reflects heavy
competition from U.S. refiners who have stepped up exports to
Europe and West Africa, eroding European refiners' market share.
On the flip side, another trader cautioned that
"historically the North Sea has tended to overpromise and
underdeliver".
A flow restriction on the Forties pipeline that has limited
output since August could pale into insignificance if workers at
Grangemouth do decide to down tools.
BP's Kinneil terminal, which processes Forties from
the pipeline, relies on steam and power from Grangemouth for its
trains. A strike at Grangemouth in 2008 shut down the pipeline
entirely.