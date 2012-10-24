LONDON Oct 24 Canada's Talisman Energy
will invest 1.6 billion pounds ($2.55 billion) in one of its
oldest oil platforms in Britain's North Sea, taking advantage of
tax breaks announced last month and providing a shot in the arm
for the declining region.
Britain's government, under pressure to stimulate economic
growth, introduced a tax break for older oil fields in September
to try to revive the North Sea after a dramatic fall in oil and
gas output shaved at least half a percentage point off UK growth
in 2011.
In a sign that the new tax regime is already paying
dividends, Talisman said on Wednesday that it will invest 1.6
billion pounds to redevelop the Montrose Area, off the coast of
Scotland, confirming a statement it made in September.
Geoff Holmes, senior vice president of Talisman Energy (UK),
said that the project would not have gone ahead without the tax
break and that most of the 100 million barrels that the project
will develop would have been left in the ground.
Britain's oil and gas production, long a boon for now dire
public finances, peaked in 1999 and the oil industry forecast
that the region's decline could accelerate after the British
government hiked a tax on producers by 12 percent in March 2011.
"We must do all we can to prolong the economic life of our
oil rich seas and make the most of this precious resource,"
British Energy Minister John Hayes said in a statement.
The government approved Talisman's plans on Wednesday, the
second North Sea project to be given the go-ahead in three days,
after Shell and Exxon Mobil's Fram field was
sanctioned on Monday.
The tax breaks for older fields, which are often more costly
to run, are the latest measures introduced since last year's tax
hike, as the government takes steps to reverse the impact of the
tax rise and maximise oil production.
The Montrose redevelopment will involve Talisman, which has
agreed to sell a 49 percent stake in its North Sea operations to
China's Sinopec Corp, bringing two undeveloped oil
fields onstream through an upgrade to the 36-year old Montrose
platform.
Production from the new project, which will start pumping
oil in 2016, will reach 36,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd), a
significant jump from current production levels of less than
10,000 bopd, and compared to the UK's total production of 1.8
million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2011.
Holmes said the government had demonstrated that the North
Sea was "open for business", something he believed was positive
given that he sees the region's future oil production
increasingly coming from smaller discoveries and the
redeveloping mature assets.