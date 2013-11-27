* European, North African states seek more cooperation
* Food security concerns after 2011 Arab Spring revolts
By Hamid Ould Ahmed
ALGIERS, Nov 27 European Union and North Africa
countries agreed on Wednesday to work together to reduce the
Maghreb region's reliance on food imports and improve security
of supplies, especially in cereals.
With scarce fertile land to feed a fast-growing population,
the Middle East and North Africa is the largest food-importing
region in the world.
Years of rising food prices helped fuel social tensions that
burst in early 2011 as disgruntled populations rose up in
rebellion against rulers from Tunisia to Yemen.
France, the EU's top grain exporter, has a special interest
in the region as a major supplier to Mediterranean countries.
Algeria is its main wheat export market.
"We want to boost investment and raise output in importing
countries," French Agriculture Minister Stephane Le Foll said in
Algiers. "This involves all foodstuffs including cereals, milk,
meat, among others."
Le Foll was speaking at a meeting of agriculture ministers
from Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Morocco, Mauritania, France,
Spain, Malta, Portugal and Italy, to discuss agriculture and
food security issues.
The ministers from the so-called 5+5 Euro-Med countries
agreed to create a food security mission to examine production
and supplies. The findings will contribute to a meeting in
February to propose specific areas to develop.
The mission will encourage private-sector investment and
look at legislation to ease investment terms.
