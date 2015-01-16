* Company alleges violence, intimidation against non-strikers

By Zandi Shabalala

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 16 South Africa's Northam Platinum suspended operations on Friday at its strike-hit Zondereinde mine due to what it called rising levels of intimidation related to a wildcat stoppage.

About 5,000 members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) downed tools on Tuesday night demanding the removal of chief executive Paul Dunne over what they say are unfair hiring and firing practices.

Strikers missed a deadline on Friday to return to work after workers resolved to defy a court order, saying they were "not compromising", branch chairman Joseph Moloko told Reuters.

Northam said in a statement that there had been incidents of property damage, intimidation, assaults and threats of violence towards workers who were not striking.

NUM said it did not condone such behaviour and would have a news briefing at 1330 GMT about the strike.

"We don't encourage our members to embark on violence or damage property. We are totally against that," NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu said.

NUM does not have the same reputation for violence and intimidation as its arch rival, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), which has poached tens of thousands of its members over the past three years in a brutal turf war on the platinum belt that has claimed scores of lives.

If the company's allegations about assaults and intimidation are true, it may indicate that NUM's rank and file is becoming more militant - a scenario that will send a chill through mining boardrooms.

The Zondereinde operation produces between 900 and 1,000 ounces of platinum daily, about 65 percent of Northam's output. The company said workers forfeit 2.4 million rand ($208,000) of wages per day as the strike rumbles on.

The wider platinum industry is still recovering from a sometimes violent five-month strike last year by AMCU that hit Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin, the world's top producers of the precious metal.

($1 = 11.5395 rand) (Additional reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Dale Hudson)