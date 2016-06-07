JOHANNESBURG, June 7 Members of South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) will not return to work at Northam Platinum's Zondereinde mine until their safety is assured after a spate of murders, a spokesman for the union said on Tuesday.

Northam suspended production at the mine on Monday after a worker was fatally stabbed during a clash between members of NUM and its arch rival, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).

A NUM member was gunned down on Sunday and the union says six of its members have been murdered at Northam since last year. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard, editing by Louise Heavens)