JOHANNESBURG, June 7 Members of South Africa's
National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) will not return to work at
Northam Platinum's Zondereinde mine until their safety
is assured after a spate of murders, a spokesman for the union
said on Tuesday.
Northam suspended production at the mine on Monday after a
worker was fatally stabbed during a clash between members of NUM
and its arch rival, the Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU).
A NUM member was gunned down on Sunday and the union says
six of its members have been murdered at Northam since last
year.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard, editing by Louise Heavens)