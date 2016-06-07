* South Africa platinum sector has been marred by labour
violence
* NUM says six members have been murdered at Northam
* Company urges workers to resume after output suspended
Monday
* Sector is struggling with depressed prices, rising costs
By Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, June 7 Workers at Northam
Platinum's South African mine said on Tuesday they would not
return to work until management and police provided them with
safety guarantees after a spate of murders, despite appeals from
the company that it was safe.
Northam suspended production at Zondereinde mine on Monday
after a worker was fatally stabbed during a clash between
members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the rival
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU). The
company on Tuesday urged workers to return to the mine.
The clashes heightened concern over a potential repeat of
outbreaks of union violence that resulted in deaths and
operational stoppages across the sector.
South Africa is the world's top producer of the precious
metal used for catalytic converters in automobiles, but the
industry is battling with labour unrest, soaring costs and
depressed prices.
AMCU president Joseph Mathunjwa told Reuters members of his
union will not return to work as they still felt unsafe.
Mathunjwa said Northam had sent text messages to its members
asking them to resume work but they would not heed the call.
"How are workers going to go back when they are being
attacked and stabbed?," he said.
NUM has said that one of its members was the victim of a
fatal shooting on Sunday and that five other workers have been
murdered at Northam.
A spokeswoman for the company said that five employees have
died over the past year in what she described as separate
isolated incidents that occurred off the mine site and were
being investigated by the police.
The Zondereinde mine produces about 300,000 ounces of
platinum a year, according to Northam's website, and accounts
for about 70 percent of the company's revenue.
Northam, the world's third largest platinum miner by market
value, reported a first-half loss in February partly due to low
platinum prices and impairments.
NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu said the union, which is
the majority union at Northam, planned to hold a mass meeting at
the mine later on Tuesday and wanted the police and management
to address the workers and assure them about the steps being
taken to quell the violence.
A wildcat strike at Lonmin's Marikana mine
in 2012 erupted in similar circumstances and ended with the
police shooting 34 miners dead.
The AMCU has unseated NUM as the main union in the platinum
belt in recent years in often-violent circumstances.
"This is not about union rivalry to us, it is about our
members being killed," Mammburu said of the situation at
Northam.
The latest flare-up also comes ahead of what are expected to
be tough wage talks at Anglo American Platinum, Impala
Platinum and Lonmin.
(Additional reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James
Macharia and David Evans)