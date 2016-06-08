JOHANNESBURG, June 8 Members of South Africa's
National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) will decide on Wednesday if
they will return to work at Northam Platinum's
Zondereinde mine, which was shut on Monday after violent clashes
between NUM and a rival union.
Northam made the initial decision to close operations at the
mine but on Tuesday asked the workers to return, saying calm had
been restored.
But NUM, the majority union at the mine, and arch rival the
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) have
both said their members will not go back until they feel it is
safe to do so.
NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu said the union's members
would hold a mass meeting at midday to decide if they would go
back underground.
"It is up to the members to decide," he said.
AMCU officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
A Northam spokeswoman confirmed the mine remained closed for
a third day.
Monday's flare-up was sparked by the murder of an NUM member
and Northam employee on Sunday. Another miner, whom AMCU said
was affiliated to it, was fatally stabbed in Monday's scuffle.
NUM says that Sunday's killing brings to six the number of
its members who have been murdered, including five last year.
The clashes have heightened concern over a potential repeat
of periodic outbreaks of union violence that have resulted in
deaths and operational stoppages across the sector.
The Zondereinde mine produces about 300,000 ounces of
platinum a year, according to Northam's website, and accounts
for about 70 percent of the mid-tier producer's revenue.
