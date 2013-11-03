JOHANNESBURG Nov 3 Workers from South Africa's
National Union of Mineworkers began a strike over wages at
mid-tier producer Northam Platinum on Sunday evening, the
union's chief negotiator said.
"The strike has started with the night shift no work is
being done at all," Ecliff Tantsi told Reuters.
NUM is demanding the company raise wages by between 22
percent and 43 percent, depending on the level of employees, and
increase housing allowances by 69 percent. It has not moved from
this demand.
Northam has twice improved its offer which now stands at
increases of 7 and 8 percent in the first year, compared to a
current inflation rate of 6 percent.
Over 7,000 NUM members will be downing tools in the strike
that involves the workforce at Northam's Zondereinde operation,
which accounts for the vast majority of its annual production of
300,000 ounces a year.
Northam's stoppage comes as NUM's hardline rival, the
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, prepares for
a strike against top producers Anglo American Platinum,
Impala Platinum and Lonmin which could hit at
least half of global output.
