METALS-Zinc leads China metals futures higher
SYDNEY, April 21 Zinc led a near across-the board rise in Shanghai base metals futures on Friday on the back of robust gains in overnight London trading and buoyant equity markets.
Jan 24 Offshore rig operator North Atlantic Drilling, a unit of Seadrill, launched an initial public offering of its shares on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, the firm said.
North Atlantic Drilling is offering 13.5 million shares at $9.25 per share plus an additional 2 million shares to the underwriters with the proceeds going to finance general corporate purposes, it said in a statement.
If all the shares are subscribed and the underwriters also call their option, the offering could raise up to $144 million, according to Reuters calculations.
North Atlantic Drilling, 74 percent owned by Seadrill, the world's biggest offshore driller by market capitalisation, operates 7 offshore drilling units with most of them operating in the North Sea. It has two more rigs on order with yards in Asia.
The firm, which has been trading over the counter (OTC) in Oslo, has a market capitalisation about $2 billion.
The OTC share last traded at 53.50 Norwegian crowns ($8.70) per share, falling more than 2 percent after it announced its IPO.
LONDON, April 21 British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser reported flat like-for-like sales for the first quarter that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by the ongoing fallout from weak markets in Europe and North America, a South Korean safety scandal and a failed new Scholl product.