Feb 2 - Canada's North American Energy
Partners Inc posted a third-quarter loss, hurt
by a writedown on a contract with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
.
North American Energy, which provides mining and pipeline
installation services to oil sands operators, posted a net loss
of C$1.9 million, or 5 Canadian cents a share, compared with a
profit of C$3.7 million, or 10 Canadian cents a share, a year
ago.
The company expects to take C$40 million to C$45 million in
writedown by the end of fiscal in March 31 due to a halt in
production at Canadian Natural's Horizon project in Alberta
after a fire early last year.
Revenue grew 7 percent to C$284.6 million, helped by an
about 38 percent rise at its piling segment offsetting some
customer losses.