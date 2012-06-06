June 6 Canadian mining services company North American Energy Partners Inc reported a narrower quarterly loss as its piling segment benefited from robust demand due to recovery in commercial and industrial construction markets.

Net loss fell to C$16.9 million, or 47 Canadian cents per share, for the fourth quarter from C$30.5 million, or 84 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

January-March revenue at North American Energy, which provides mining and pipeline installation services to oil sands operators, soared 62 percent to C$282.5 million.

Revenue from the company's piling segment more than doubled to C$52.9 million on a rise in commercial and industrial construction demand and favorable winter weather conditions.

North American Energy shares, which have lost 43 percent value in the last three months, closed at C$2.82 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.