March 27 Canadian mining services company North
American Energy Partners Inc said its unit
amended a contract with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
for the Horizon oil sands project in Alberta.
Canadian Natural will pay C$34 million to North American
Construction Group Inc under the new agreement, which finalizes
certain past costs under the original contract, North American
Energy said in a statement.
"The amended agreement helps ensure that we will be
profitable on our work at the Horizon site," North American
Energy CEO Rod Ruston said in a statement.
Canadian Natural's Horizon Project is located 70 kilometres
north of Fort McMurray in the Alberta oil sands.
Canadian Natural will also accelerate the buyout of about 30
percent of contract-related assets used by North American at the
site.
North American intends to use the proceeds of the settlement
and asset buyout to reduce the draw on its revolving credit
facility.
The company also said it received lenders' approval to
extend the maturity date of its credit agreement by six months
to Oct. 31, 2013.
North American does not expect to record any additional
revenue writedown associated with this contract.
Shares of North American Energy closed at C$4.83 on Monday
on the Toronto Stock Exchange.