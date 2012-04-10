April 10 Precious metals producer North American
Palladium Ltd reported higher first-quarter production
at its flagship Lac des Iles mine in Ontario.
The Canadian company said preliminary first-quarter
production came in at 41,760 ounces of payable palladium at the
the mine located north of Thunder Bay, Ontario, compared with
last year's output of 30,661 ounces.
Payable palladium is the quantity of metal within the
concentrate, which is sold by the company.
The cash cost for producing an ounce of payable palladium
was about $380, down from $519, a year ago.
The company -- which primarily mines and explores for
palladium but also for gold -- stuck to its 2012 outlook of
producing 150,000 to 160,000 ounces of palladium.
North American Palladium has been operating its Lac des Iles
mine since 1993 and also runs the Vezza gold mine in the
Abitibi region of Quebec, which is targeted to start commercial
production in the second quarter of 2012.
In January, the company said it would stop production at its
Sleeping Giant gold mine in Quebec.
North American Palladium shares closed at C$2.40 on Monday
on the Toronto Stock Exchange.