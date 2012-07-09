July 9 Precious metals producer North American
Palladium Ltd said it expects commercial production at
its Vezza gold mine in Quebec to be delayed and is exploring
options to sell the mine.
Commercial production at the Vezza mine in the Abitibi
region of Quebec has been pushed to the year-end from the
planned second quarter due to revised development plans.
The company has encountered higher-than-anticipated grade
dilution and the daily mining rate is ramping up more slowly,
North American Palladium said.
"While we continue to believe in Vezza's cash generation
potential, we believe we can build better shareholder value by
focusing on palladium," Chief Executive William Biggar said.
The company is also reviewing its capital expenditure plans.
North American Palladium said it expects to meet or exceed
the higher end of its 2012 outlook of producing 150,000 to
160,000 ounces of palladium.
The company, which has been operating its Lac des Iles
palladium mine in Thunder Bay, Ontario since 1993, said the mine
produced 40,017 ounces of payable palladium in the second
quarter.
Shares of the company closed at C$2.11 on Friday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.