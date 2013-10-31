Fitch Affirms General Mills Inc.'s IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook to Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed General Mills Inc.'s (General Mills) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and short-term IDR at F2. The ratings apply to approximately $9.7 billion of total outstanding debt. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The Outlook revision to Negative reflects the potential risk that that Gen