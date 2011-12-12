JOHANNESBURG Dec 12 Northam Platinum , one of South Africa's smaller platinum producers, said on Monday that it was enduring frequent safety stoppages at its only producing mine where surprise government inspections were taking place.

"Northam's Zondereinde mine has, for a number of months, been the subject of unannounced inspections from the DMR's safety inspectorate," said Marion Brower, a spokesperson for Northam.

"These have frequently resulted in DMR-enforced safety stoppages in certain sections of the mine, which have continued into October and November," Brower said in response to e-mailed questions from Reuters.

(Reporting by Ed Stoddard)