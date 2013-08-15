JOHANNESBURG Aug 15 A weaker rand currency
helped lift full-year earnings at South Africa's Northam
Platinum by 69 percent on Thursday, although the mining
company said the outlook remained uncertain and it declined to
pay a dividend.
Headline earnings per share for the 12 months to end-June
totalled 136.5 cents from 80.9 cents a year earlier. Headline
EPS, the main profit measure in South Africa, excludes certain
one-time items.
Sales increased 20 percent, even as the production of metals
in concentrate remained flat at 9 million kilograms following a
strike.
Northam said its financial performance will depend largely
on international metal prices and a peaceful and productive
labour force.
South African platinum miners, including industry leader
Anglo American Platinum, are struggling to recover
after their operations were brought to a halt by extended
illegal strikes late last year.
More than 50 people were killed in labour unrest last year,
including 34 shot by police at Lonmin's Marikana
mine in August last year, the deadliest single security incident
in South Africa since apartheid ended in 1994.
Shares of Northam have gained almost 6 percent this year so
far, outperforming the JSE's Platinum Index which has
fallen around 19 percent.
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; editing by David Dolan)