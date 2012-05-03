MANILA May 3 China, Japan, South Korea and 10
Southeast Asian countries agreed on Thursday to enlarge and
strengthen their emergency liquidity programme, while citing
euro zone uncertainties and high oil prices as key economic
risks.
The 13 countries endorsed the proposed doubling in size of
the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralisation (CMIM) programme
to $240 billion and agreed to slightly reduce its compulsory
link to the International Monetary Fund bailout conditions.
"We strongly believe that our agreement made today on
strengthening the CMIM ... will serve as another important step
forward to strengthen the regional financial safety net and to
pursue sustainable growth in the region," their finance ministry
and central bank chiefs said in a joint statement after a
meeting in Manila.
The statement was released to reporters in advance by South
Korea, co-chair for this year.
Finance ministers from the 13 countries, including members
of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), met on
the sidelines of the annual Asian Development Bank meetings and
central bank chiefs joined them for the first time this year.
They cited uncertainties over the euro zone's fiscal crisis,
inflation pressures driven mainly by high oil prices and rising
short-term capital flows in and out of the region as key
downside risks facing their largely export-dependent economies.
ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia,
Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
