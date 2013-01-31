CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as weaker oil prices pressure energy stocks
TORONTO, June 2 Canada's benchmark stock index finished lower on Friday as energy stocks, depressed by falling oil prices, led the market lower.
Jan 31 North Carolina State University at Raleigh is planning to sell $275 million of general revenue bonds on Wednesday, Feb. 13, said a market source on Thursday.
The sale consists of $134 million tax-exempt bonds and $141 million of taxable bonds, according to the preliminary official statement.
Wells Fargo is the lead manager on the sale.
TORONTO, June 2 Canada's benchmark stock index finished lower on Friday as energy stocks, depressed by falling oil prices, led the market lower.
NEW YORK, June 2 U.S. stocks closed at record levels for a second consecutive session on Friday, boosted by gains in technology and industrial stocks that more than offset a lukewarm jobs report.