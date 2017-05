Rock star Bruce Springsteen on Friday canceled a concert scheduled for this weekend in North Carolina in protest over the state's new law restricting public toilet use based on gender identify by transgender individuals.

Springsteen said in a statement on his website and over his official Twitter feed that the North Carolina law is "an attempt by people who cannot stand the progress our country has made in recognizing the human rights of all of our citizens to overturn that progress."

(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Toni Reinhold)