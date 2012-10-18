Oct 18 North Carolina Medical Care Commission plans to sell $228.62 million of revenue bonds during the week of Oct. 22, said a market source on Thursday.

The bonds will be issued on behalf of the Wake Forest Baptist Obligated Group.

The sale will consist of $114.175 million of series 2012A health care facilities revenue bonds, and $114.445 million of series 2012B health care facilities revenue refunding bonds.

The lead manager of the sale is Morgan Stanley.