NEW YORK Dec 30 Two trains collided near Casselton, North Dakota, on Monday afternoon and about 10 train cars were still engulfed in flames at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT), a local sheriff said on Monday.

One of the trains in the collision was carrying oil but the second train's cargo was not yet known, said Sheriff Paul Laney, who was en route to the scene of the accident.