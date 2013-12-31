(Updates with mandatory evacuation orders lifted)
CASSELTON, N.D. Dec 31 Mandatory evacuation
orders were lifted on Tuesday in Casselton, North Dakota, where
a fiery oil train crash a day earlier triggered a series of
blasts and forced residents from their homes.
The 106-car BNSF Railway Co oil train struck a derailed
grain train on Monday afternoon about a mile west of Casselton,
a town of 2,300 people.
No injuries were reported. About 65 percent of the town some
25 miles (42 km) west of Fargo was evacuated as emergency
workers and hazardous materials crews battled the blaze.
Authorities said on Tuesday that it was safe for residents
to return home.
"The environment within the city limits of Casselton is now
safe for residents to return to their homes," the Cass County
Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
One or two train cars carrying oil were still burning, but
the fire is contained, said Casselton Mayor Ed McConnell.
"Air samples have been coming back great so we're just
trying to let everybody get back to their lives," he said.
The crash set off explosions and fire that sent a plume of
thick, black smoke over the town.
Dr. Alan Nye, a toxicologist hired by BNSF to monitor the
crash, said air quality tests had not shown byproducts from
burning crude oil.
Members of the National Transportation Safety Board were at
the site investigating the collision, and hazardous materials
crews from Burlington Northern Santa Fe were clearing wreckage
and extinguishing smoldering fires, the sheriff's office said.
The crash was at least the fourth major explosive derailment
this year involving a train hauling oil. It is certain to fuel
debate over additional safety measures to address the
oil-by-rail boom.
The measures include tighter rules on highly flammable types
of crude or costly retrofits of tank cars. More than two-thirds
of North Dakota's oil production is shipped by rail.
In the state, the center of the shale oil revolution and the
origin for most U.S. oil-train shipments, there was little
immediate outcry.
The impact of the incident is more likely to be felt
thousands of miles (km) away, along the densely populated
coastal regions such as the Pacific Northwest, where some
residents have raised alarm over the potential environmental
impact of oil-rail traffic.
"Accidents like this are not only wake-up calls to the
residents directly affected, but to those along the heavily
trafficked routes bringing crude to the US east and west
coasts," said Eurasia Group analyst Elena McGovern.
