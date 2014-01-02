HOUSTON Jan 2 BNSF Railway Co said on Thursday that two mainline tracks affected when a crude train hit a derailed grain train on earlier in the week reopened early Thursday.

The company said in an advisory to customers that one track reopened at 3 a.m. (0900 GMT) and the other at 3:15 a.m. CST (0915 GMT) on Thursday. BNSF said customers might experience delays of up to 24 to 36 hours on shipments through that corridor.

A 106-car eastbound BNSF train carrying crude oil crashed into a derailed westbound BNSF grain train on Monday, setting off explosions and a fire that burned for more than 24 hours. No injuries were reported. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.