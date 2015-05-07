WILLISTON, N.D. May 7 The crude oil aboard a BNSF train that derailed in central North Dakota on Wednesday caught fire even though it was less flammable than required by a new state law that took effect last month, a government source familiar with the matter said.

The oil, which was being transported in tankcars owned by Hess Corp, had a vapor pressure of 10.8 PSI, according to the source, who declined to be quoted because the investigation is continuing. This pressure is less than the new threshold of 13.7 psi.

No one was injured in the derailment, but 40 residents were evacuated from the nearby town of Heimdal.

Critics of the new safety rules have said they should be far tougher. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Frances Kerry)