Dec 8 A Somali restaurant in northeast North
Dakota, which was hit with graffiti last week telling the owner
to "go home," caught fire on Tuesday, prompting authorities to
investigate the incidents as possible hate crimes.
Firefighters spent 20 minutes putting out the blaze at Juba
Coffee and Restaurant in Grand Forks, North Dakota, about 250
miles (400 km) northeast of Bismarck, on Tuesday morning, Grand
Forks Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Sandry said.
The fire comes five days after graffiti was found painted in
black on the restaurant's front window, said police department
spokesman Derik Zimmel.
The graffiti appeared to be a Nazi symbol and the words "go
home," from a photograph published on the Grand Forks Herald
website. Zimmel said investigators are not convinced that it was
a Nazi symbol.
"Are we considering it potentially as an act of hate or a
hate crime? I think that is a possibility," he said. "But, it's
also a possibility that it's not."
Investigators have yet to determine whether the fire was
arson and if the two incidents are connected, according to
Zimmel.
