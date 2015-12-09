(Adds with background on crimes against Muslim-Americans)
Dec 8 A Somali restaurant in northeast North
Dakota, which was hit with graffiti last week telling the owner
to "go home," caught fire on Tuesday, prompting authorities to
investigate the incidents as possible hate crimes.
Firefighters spent 20 minutes putting out the blaze at Juba
Coffee and Restaurant in Grand Forks, North Dakota, on Tuesday
morning, Grand Forks Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Sandry
said.
The fire came five days after graffiti was found painted in
black on the restaurant's front window, said police department
spokesman Derik Zimmel.
The graffiti appeared to be a Nazi symbol and the words "go
home," according to a photograph published on the Grand Forks
Herald website. Zimmel said investigators were not convinced it
was a Nazi symbol.
"Are we considering it potentially as an act of hate or a
hate crime? I think that is a possibility," he said. "But it's
also a possibility that it's not."
Investigators have yet to determine whether the fire was
arson and if the two incidents are connected, Zimmel said.
The state religion of Somalia is Islam. The Council on
American-Islamic Relations said it had received more reports of
discrimination, intimidation, threats and violence targeting
Muslim-Americans in the 10 days after the Nov. 13 Paris
shootings than during any other period since the Sept. 11
attacks on the United States in 2001.
"2015 might be the worst year we've seen in collecting
reports about Islamophobic acts of discrimination and violence
against individuals and houses of worship," Robert McCaw,
government affairs manager for CAIR, told Reuters.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee and Marina Lopes in
Washington; Editing by Bernard Orr and Peter Cooney)