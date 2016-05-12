(Adds production record, details from reporters call)
By Catherine Ngai
NEW YORK May 12 North Dakota's oil output fell
for a fourth consecutive month in March, dropping about 10,000
barrels per day, the state's energy regulator said on Thursday,
as weak oil prices continued to curb output.
Output from the state's 13,024 producing wells slipped to
1.109 million bpd in the month, the lowest level since June
2014, from 1.119 million barrels per day (bpd) in February, data
from the North Dakota Industrial Commission showed. The
decrease, however, was far less than the dips of roughly 30,000
bpd in both December and January.
Still, it was more than double the 4,000-bpd decline in
February.
"Oil price weakness is the primary reason for the slowdown
and is now anticipated to last into at least the third quarter
of this year and perhaps into the second quarter of 2017," Lynn
Helms, head of North Dakota's Department of Mineral Resources,
said in a statement.
Oil prices are down about 60 percent from the levels of June
2014. They recently rallied to about $47 a barrel after
sinking below $30 in February.
Meanwhile, gas production rose to a record 1.71 billion
cubic feet per day in March, which Helms said was because
producers focused on drilling in more core areas of the Bakken
that also had a higher gas-to-oil ratio.
"The wells are very, very productive," Helms said in a call
with reporters. "But the gas ratios are two to four times what
they are in other areas."
North Dakota's rig count fell to 29 in April from 32 in
March, data showed. In February, the rig count was 40.
