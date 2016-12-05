(Repeats story published earlier with no changes to text.)
By Liz Hampton
HOUSTON Dec 5 The U.S. Army's denial of an
easement for the Dakota Access Pipeline, after permitting and
legal obligations were followed, sets an uncertain precedent for
new projects despite President-elect Donald Trump's promise to
support energy infrastructure.
The decision came after months of protests by the Standing
Rock Sioux tribe and others who said the line could desecrate
tribal grounds, or a spill could contaminate drinking water.
While most of the 1,172-mile (1,885-km) pipeline is
complete, Energy Transfer Partners, the line's owner,
needed an easement from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE)
to drill under Lake Oahe. The lake, a water source formed by a
dam on the Missouri River, has been the focus of protesters.
The Army's intervention sets an unsettling precedent,
analysts and industry groups told Reuters, because Energy
Transfer had undergone the necessary environmental reviews and
permitting processes to move ahead with construction.
"I think it sends a horrible signal to anyone wanting to
invest in a project and I strongly suspect those policies will
be discontinued on Jan. 20th," said Brigham McCown, the former
head of the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety
Administration (PHMSA) under George W. Bush, referring to the
inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
Still, the decision to deny the easement tempers some of the
optimism pipeline companies assumed following the election of
Trump, who is seen as more supportive of oil and gas projects.
Energy Transfer Partners said in a statement the decision
was politically motivated and it did not intend to reroute the
line.
DELAYS & RISING COSTS
Beyond the federal approval issues, state and local
governments have also mobilized against pipelines. Earlier this
year, Georgia's state legislature passed a bill to restrict
pipeline developments, stopping a gasoline line from Florida to
South Carolina from being built.
Energy Transfer chief executive Kelcy Warren, a donor to
Trump's campaign, said his election was a positive. Last week
Trump for the first time voiced support for the Dakota Access
project.
Trump has also said he would support TransCanada Corp's
Keystone XL, which the Obama Administration rejected
last year.
Denying permits for an already-approved pipeline adds a new
level of uncertainty to projects. Oil companies have already
been facing growing resistance from environmental groups that
have resulted in delays or unanticipated costs.
Equipment used for the Dakota Access line has been set on
fire, and in October, a group of protesters turned off valves on
pipelines transporting oil from Canada to the United States.
Together, those lines had capacity to move some 2.8 million
barrels per day of oil.
"Until you see that Trump has a track record of approving
things and showing that things can get built in time, it's tough
to say it's not a murky environment for pipelines," said Sarp
Ozkan, manager of energy analytics for Drillinginfo.
That means pipelines could face higher risk premiums and
have a harder time getting volume commitments from shippers that
underpin such projects, Ozkan said.
Energy Transfer has said it expects to lose almost $84
million each month the Dakota Access pipeline is delayed, and
that losing shippers could result in its cancellation, according
to a court filing.
"I think midstream companies will hope that each project can
be decided based on necessary permitting approvals, but there
will be increased risk where agencies like USACE are involved,"
said Sandy Fielden, director of research in commodities and
energy at Morningstar.
While the Standing Rock Sioux have said they would support a
rerouting of the line, others, such as the Indigenous
Environmental Network (IEN), want it canceled.
"Given Trump's support of the Dakota Access, and the
Keystone XL, we remain cautious," said Dallas Goldtooth, a
spokesman for IEN.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston; Editing by Tom Hogue)