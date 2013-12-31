By Alicia Underlee Nelson
| CASSELTON, North Dakota
North Dakota town, the shock of watching a dozen oil tank cars
erupt into flames just a mile or two from residents' homes and
businesses stirred little anxiety over the safety of the
thriving oil-by-rail business.
Here, in the eastern part of a state whose booming
agriculture and oil economy is hugely reliant on railways,
residents and officials expressed few signs of alarm over the
surging number of trains carrying flammable crude from the
Bakken shale, the same variety that erupted earlier this year
after a tragic derailment in Quebec and another in Alabama.
Most were thankful that the no one had been injured on
Monday afternoon when an east-bound BNSF crude oil train
apparently ran into a west-bound soybean shipment that had
derailed. The collision triggered a series of blasts that has
engulfed nearly two dozen cars, officials said, as the
ultra-light oil inside the tanks heated up to the point of
eruption.
"It doesn't change my opinion on the security of the
railway," says Jerome Krandall, who along with his wife and two
children was the only Casselton resident to register late on
Monday at a Red Cross shelter set up to house residents who had
heeded a call to evacuate the town.
"It would have been a little different if it would have been
in the town, because I live two blocks off of the railroad
tracks. That would have been a little bit more devastating."
The incident, at least the fourth major explosive derailment
this year involving a train hauling oil, is certain to fuel more
debate over additional safety measures to address the
oil-by-rail boom, including more stringent rules on highly
flammable types of crude or costly retrofits of tank cars.
But in North Dakota, the epicenter of a U.S. shale oil boom,
there has been more complaint in recent years in over the surge
in road traffic than rail, as huge rigs hauling oil equipment
add to accidents and wear down rural roads.
"All we could hear was a couple of big booms and that was
it," said Theresa Biel, who lives in Casselton and was working
at Casselton Cold Storage when the accident happened.
"It's no different than driving your car," she said. "Car
accidents happen every day, train accidents happen every day."
If anything, the impact of the incident is more likely to be
felt thousands of miles away, along the densely populated
coastal regions such as the Pacific Northwest, where some
residents have already raised alarm over the potential
environmental impact of oil-rail traffic.
In Canada, where such traffic is still relatively rare, the
shock of July's tragic derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec, in
which a runaway train exploded in a fireball that killed 47
people, was visceral. The country has already moved toward
tightening regulation of the oil-by-rail trade, which is now
growing quickly to help ship oil sands crude south.
UNSHAKEN CONFIDENCE
Sparsely populated North Dakota might be one of the most
rail-dependent states, with more than two-thirds of the booming
Bakken shale oil shipped by rail due to a lack of pipeline
infrastructure, and most of its wheat and soybean crops, the
second and ninth largest in the country, are moved by rail to
the West Coast, where they are shipped to Asia.
Trains haul grains and crude to coastal markets. Production
of both is thriving thanks to new techniques to release oil from
tight coal seams, and bumper harvests. Unemployment is just 2.6
percent, one-third the national average. The population, in
decline just a decade ago, is now the fastest-growing in the
country, data showed this week.
Rail service "is extremely important. It's probably the most
important factor for the North Dakota economy," says Scott
Sinner, Procurement Manager and partner in Casselton-based
Sinner Bros. & Bresnahan (SB&B), a family-owned agri-business
venture that grows and processes food crops.
"I don't think it alters our confidence in the rail system,"
said Sinner, whose company ships product daily via BNSF, the
only rail line through Casselton and the biggest in the state.
In 2011, North Dakota railways loaded some 15 million tons
of farm products, over 10 percent of the nation's total and the
third most of any state, industry data show. It has over 3,300
rail miles, or 2.4 percent of the country's total. With crude
oil shipments having surged by 67 percent to nearly 700,000 bpd
by October, it accounts for the lion's share of such loadings,
most of which travel thousands of miles to coastal refineries.
Yet it has registered only 16 reportable rail accidents this
year through September, just under 1 percent of the nation's
total, Federal Railroad Administration data show.
Monday's accident, which appeared to stem from a rather
small derailment, does not appear to raise any new questions
about the safety of oil-trains specifically, but video showing
tank cars dramatically erupting in flames might stoke further
debate over existing areas of concern, experts say.
"Accidents like this are not only wake-up calls to the
residents directly affected, but to those along the
heavily-trafficked routes bringing crude to the U.S. east and
west coasts," says Eurasia Group analyst Elena McGovern.
While an order to retrofit pre-2011 oil tank cars remains
"unlikely," she said that pressure is growing and, "may become
unavoidable should another incident more directly impact
residential areas."
(Additional reporting by Anna Louie Sussman in New York,
Editing by Jonathan Leff and Edward McAllister)