July 17 Texas' North East Independent School
District has postponed the sale of $217.6 million of unlimited
taxed general obligation bonds from this week to the week of
July 23, Mark Seal, a spokesperson at financial advisor M.E.
Allison & Co Inc. said.
The deal has been postponed as the North East Independent
School District is still waiting for ratings. "We are awaiting
ratings from both Moody's Investors Service and Standard &
Poor's Ratings Service and the release of preliminary official
statement," Seal added. A date for the sale has not yet been
set.
RBC Capital Markets is the lead manager on the sale.