July 17 Texas' North East Independent School District has postponed the sale of $217.6 million of unlimited taxed general obligation bonds from this week to the week of July 23, Mark Seal, a spokesperson at financial advisor M.E. Allison & Co Inc. said.

The deal has been postponed as the North East Independent School District is still waiting for ratings. "We are awaiting ratings from both Moody's Investors Service and Standard & Poor's Ratings Service and the release of preliminary official statement," Seal added. A date for the sale has not yet been set.

RBC Capital Markets is the lead manager on the sale.