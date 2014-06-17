BRIEF-Vistin Pharma says board of directors to propose 2016 dividend of NOK 1 per share
* Vistin pharma asa - board of directors of vistin pharma asa has decided to propose for annual general meeting a dividend for 2016 of nok 1 per share
June 17 Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue up to 165 million new shares in private placement
PARIS, April 25 French engine maker Safran reported higher-than-expected first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, buoyed by aerospace services, and told investors it was pushing ahead with plans to increase production of its LEAP civil jet engine.