BRIEF-Bank of Shanghai's 2016 net profit up 10 pct, plans preference share issue
* Says 2016 net profit up 10 percent y/y at 14.3 billion yuan ($2.08 billion)
March 13 Northeast Securities Co Ltd
* Says 2013 net profit up 218.8 percent y/y at 480.1 million yuan ($78.13 million)
* Says sees opportunities on new financial products roll-out, and fee-based asset management business
ZURICH, April 23 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is ready to use its available policy tools to stem any upward pressure on the Swiss franc that might result from France's presidential elections, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.