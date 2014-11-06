China's insurance regulator orders more attention to risk
BEIJING, April 20 China's insurance regulator on Thursday called on insurance companies to strengthen supervision of operations and investment activities and correct market disorder.
Nov 6 Northeast Securities Co Ltd
* Says October net profit at 136.3 million yuan (22.30 million US dollar)
LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - Nomura has appointed Adekunle Ademakinwa as head of credit debt syndicate for EMEA, it said in a statement on Thursday.