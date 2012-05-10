(Adds Northern Iron share price, details)
May 10 India's Aditya Birla group has submitted
a non-binding bid for A ustralian- listed i ron ore miner Northern
Iron Ltd, a newspaper report said, sending shares of
the target firm up 19 percent to a six month high.
Northern Iron, which has operational mines in Norway with an
annual production capacity of 2.2 million tonnes of iron ore, is
expecting a valuation of about $500 million, the Economic Times
reported on Thursday, citing people with direct knowledge of the
situation.
Northern Iron shares, which rose as high as A$1.14, were
trading at A$1.085 at 0434 GMT in a flat wider market
giving it a market valuation of A$401 million ($402.5 million).
"We are in the process of examining the mines, it looks like
an attractive asset," the paper cited a source at Aditya Birla
Group as saying. The Indian conglomerate's natural resources arm
has initiated the talks, it said.
The newspaper said Aditya Birla declined to comment, while a
spokesman for Northern Iron said the company was currently
undertaking a "strategic review" with Goldman Sachs as
its financial advisor.
Northern Iron officials could not be reached for comment by
Reuters immediately. In a presentation to investors in March,
the firm said it was working with advisors on a range of options
which included a review of ownership.
The telecoms-to-cement Aditya Birla group companies include
Hindalco Industries, India's top aluminium producer,
and UltraTech Cement, the country's largest cement
producer.
($1 = 0.9963 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Aditi Shah in MUMBAI;
Additional reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram in SYDNEY;
Editing by Eric Meijer)