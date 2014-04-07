TORONTO, April 7 Global miner Rio Tinto will give away its 19.1 percent stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd, owner of the undeveloped Pebble copper-gold project in Alaska, Northern Dynasty said on Monday.

Rio is gifting its shares to two Alaskan charities.

U.S. environmental regulators moved in February to block development of the massive mine, citing potential "irreversible harm" to the state's salmon fishery. (Reporting by Allison Martell)