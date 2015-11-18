BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
OSLO Nov 18 The Norwegian mining subsidiary of Australia's Northern Iron Ltd will file for bankruptcy by the end of the day, Northern Iron told a new conference on Wednesday.
Sydvaranger Gruve AS, which according to its website had 400 employees, was no longer able to continue operations, and no buyer had been found, it said.
The mine started production of iron ore concentrate in 2009 following the re-opening of an old mine.
The owner, Northern Iron, on Nov. 12 requested a trading halt for its shares pending the outcome of talks with banks over the Sydvaranger mine. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.