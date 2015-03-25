OSLO, March 25 Norwegian offshore driller
Northern Offshore said its partner North Atlantic
Drilling Ltd had received notice of cancellation from
Russia's Rosneft for a two-and-a-half year rig
contract.
The cancellation is for Northern Offshore's jack-up rig,
Energy Endeavour, which is "part of a multi-rig contract to
provide drilling services in the Russian Arctic commencing in
the 2015 summer drilling season," Northern Offshore said in a
statement.
"While not unexpected, we are disappointed by this
development but will nevertheless continue to pursue future
opportunities in this region by leveraging our previous
experience drilling in the Russian Arctic," it added.
North Atlantic Drilling is a subsidiary of one of
the world's biggest offshore rig firms, Seadrill, and
all three companies are controlled by Norwegian billionaire
tycoon John Fredriksen.
