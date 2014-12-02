MELBOURNE Dec 2 Gold miner Northern Star
Resources Ltd said on Tuesday it had made a
"significant" gold discovery below an old open-pit mine next to
its Kanowna Belle gold mine in Western Australia.
Drilling at White Feather hit "spectacular" grades of more
than 5,300 grams per tonne from about 200 metres underground,
Northern Star, Australia's second-largest listed gold miner,
said in an announcement to the stock exchange.
At a time when other gold miners have been forced to slash
exploration spending to conserve cash amid a sharp drop in gold
prices, Northern Star is spending A$50 million ($43 million)
this year drilling in areas previously mined above ground.
"It shows you that if you start spending money in world
class districts, you're going to find stuff," Managing Director
Bill Beament told reporters after speaking at the Melbourne
Mining Club.
The miner has rapidly expanded this year, with its output
set to nearly triple in the current financial year after it
bought four Australian mines sold by Barrick Gold Corp
and Newmont Mining Corp for less than $200 million.
Its output now ranks it among global mid-tier miners like
Canada's B2Gold Corp, although its market
capitalisation is much lower.
Its shares hit a record of A$1.91 in August but have since
tumbled with gold prices. The stock rose 11 percent on Tuesday
to A$1.07, still up more than a third this year.
Northern Star has cut its all-in sustaining costs over the
past few years to between A$1,050 and A$1,100 an ounce, well
below Tuesday's Australian dollar gold price of A$1,420,
($1,205) an ounce, which has helped the company weather recent
gold price volatility.
"Yesterday when that was A$1,380, who cares? We're not
raising money, we don't need to use our scrip for anything and
we're making a lot of cash at A$1,380," Beament said.
(1 US dollar = 1.1761 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)